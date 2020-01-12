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U.S. GOV'T LOSES LANDMARK VACCINE LAWSUIT (MIRRORED)
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691 views • January 12, 2020
U.S. GOV'T LOSES LANDMARK VACCINE LAWSUIT (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The HighWire with Del Bigtree at:-
https://youtu.be/cQTdBRI3q74
U.S. GOVERNMENT LOSES LANDMARK VACCINE LAWSUIT:
THE HIGHWIRE REVEALS DEPT. OF HHS HAS NEVER COMPLIED WITH FEDERAL VACCINE SAFETY MANDATES IN 30+ YEARS.
Category
News & Politics
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
The Clock is Ticking (Full Track)-30144-RFR
Artist
AudioSphere
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for Rights Holder
Mirrored from YouTube channel The HighWire with Del Bigtree at:-
https://youtu.be/cQTdBRI3q74
U.S. GOVERNMENT LOSES LANDMARK VACCINE LAWSUIT:
THE HIGHWIRE REVEALS DEPT. OF HHS HAS NEVER COMPLIED WITH FEDERAL VACCINE SAFETY MANDATES IN 30+ YEARS.
Category
News & Politics
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
The Clock is Ticking (Full Track)-30144-RFR
Artist
AudioSphere
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for Rights Holder
Keywords
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