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LAFD Captain Calls the Vaxx Mandate Tyranny!
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30 views • August 27, 2021
LAFD Capt. Christian Granucci, has rallied hundreds of firefighters who are not going to submit to the genocide-jab. Granucci's retained a firebrand attorney, and they are prepared to take on the City over the totalitarian tyranny that's trying to force these heroes into taking the suicide-shot. The Captain realizes that this isn't a battle of politics, it's a battle over freedom or enslavement.
The MSM have already begun to do hit pieces on this hero, so this might be a great time to show your support as he's enduring the fiery arrows and attacks from the evil ones.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
LAFD Captain, Christian Granucci, Vaxx Mandate Tyranny
The MSM have already begun to do hit pieces on this hero, so this might be a great time to show your support as he's enduring the fiery arrows and attacks from the evil ones.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
LAFD Captain, Christian Granucci, Vaxx Mandate Tyranny
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