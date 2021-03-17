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Apocalypse: The Second World War (2009)
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166 views • March 17, 2021
Apocalypse: The Second World War (2009)
Apocalypse: The Second World War, which is a six-part documentary about World War II. Similar to the previous instalment, this film is composed exclusively of actual footage of the war captured by various war correspondents, soldiers, resistance fighters and private citizens. The footage itself has been brought back to life using colorization techniques but we also see some early original color footage too.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Apocalypse: The Second World War, which is a six-part documentary about World War II. Similar to the previous instalment, this film is composed exclusively of actual footage of the war captured by various war correspondents, soldiers, resistance fighters and private citizens. The footage itself has been brought back to life using colorization techniques but we also see some early original color footage too.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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