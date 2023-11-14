Graveyard Shift Ep100 (Israel-Hamas War, IDF footage, Mark Regev, Netanyahu) by Dr. Paul Cottrell



Dr. Paul Cottrell Website https://www.the-studio-reykjavik.com Patreon https://www.patreon.com/paulcottrell Buy Me A Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/paulcottreA Paul Cottrell (First Channel) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZyk... Dr. Paul Cottrell (Second Channel) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2uF... Dr. Paul Cottrell (Third Channel) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_RW... Brighteon Channel https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pa... Rumble (DrPaulCottrell) https://rumble.com/c/c-728277 Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0BAB... BrighteonStore.com https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=... Boomer Products http://boomers-forever-young.myshopif...?ref=16 PROMO CODE: PAUL Podcast http://paulcottrell.podomatic.com/ Books: https://www.amazon.com/Paul-Cottrell/... Twitter @dr_cottrell https://www.twitter.com/dr_cottrell GETTR https://gettr.com/user/paul_cottrell @Paul_Cottrell * Dr. Paul Cottrell does not represent Harvard University in any official capacity. His comments are his alone. * Dr. Paul Cottrell has been awarded a Ph.D. specializing in finance, MBA in finance, ALM in the field of biology and has completed 2-years of medical school. ** Please contact your healthcare professional on your particular healthcare questions and concerns.