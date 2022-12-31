Daniel 7:25 ...and think to change times and laws... Donald Trump issued many criminal pardons

Daniel 7:25King James Version
And he shall speak great words against the most High, and shall wear out the saints of the most High, and think to change times and laws: and they shall be given into his hand until a time and times and the dividing of time.
Cross-reference news sources to validate the points you are trying to communicate to your audience.
Source 1: https://youtu.be/5W35g8gVTd4
Trump Pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Charles Kushner And Others; Published by TODAY; YouTube; Date published: December 24, 2020; Date of website access: January 4, 2021.
Source 2: https://youtu.be/SbCWsILDw1g
President Donald Trump issues 15 pardons, including two Russia figures and Blackwater guards; Published by CNBC Television; YouTube; Date published: December 22, 2020; Date of website access: January 4, 2021.
Source 3: https://youtu.be/wH5NMUqBgiU
Iraqis devastated after Trump pardons Blackwater war criminals; Published by TRT World; YouTube; Date published: December 24, 2020; Date of website access: January 4, 2021.
Source 4: https://youtu.be/LdKS5rE5l6A
Trump pardons 15, including convicted Blackwater guards; Published by Al Jazeera English; YouTube; Date published: December 23, 2020; Date of website access: January 4, 2021.
Source 5: https://youtu.be/1OvAT8jI0YM
Reports Donald Trump will pardon family members before leaving the White House; Published by 7NEWSAustralia; YouTube; Date published: December 2, 2020; Date of website access: January 4, 2021.
(Thumbnail) — Source 6: https://monopoly.fandom.com/wiki/Get_out_of_Jail_Free_(card)
Get out of Jail Free (card); Published by Monopoly Wiki is a FANDOM Games Community.; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: January 4, 2021.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.