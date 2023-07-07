Jesus' Descent Into Hell & The Baptism Of The Good Thief

This video contains many important new points. We encourage people to watch the video all the way through. It covers evidence for the resurrection and baptism of all the Old Testament righteous persons, it discusses the 144,000 mentioned in the Book of Revelation, and much more.

The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/good-thief-baptism/

To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email

https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video

