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Russian special forces destroy AFU firing position — one fighter wounded, position eliminated with explosives after enemy refused to surrender.
During the assault one soldier was wounded but self-administered aid and reached cover. The remaining group quickly encircled the enemy and moved to flush them out. When offered the chance to surrender, AFU troops did not respond — the position was destroyed with demolition charges.
The group held the position until main forces arrived. The wounded fighter was evacuated.