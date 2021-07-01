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DR. ROBERT YOUNG: CDC HAS NEVER ISOLATED ANY VIRUS_MULTIPLE FOIA DOCUMENTS CONFIRM
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153 views • July 01, 2021
Dr. Robert Young exposes the CDC's nefarious coverup of the underlying LIE that viruses exist: news flash: none have EVER been isolated. Ever.
This is a LONG conversation, but it is worth listening to because we talk about solutions too, and what empowering ourselves looks like.
Dr. Young has suffered life altering events as a direct result of his work over 30 years exposing the lies around our health, always pointing out who benefits, and he continues this fine tradition in this conversation.
You can find his blog and research and scentific papers that are all downloadable, including the FOIA's responses to the request to the CDC, here:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/cdc-now-admits-no-gold-standard-for-the-isolation-for-any-virus?utm_campaign=f8770c4c-3960-482b-b501-0f396eaf0a95&;utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=1b0777ee-9848-47d7-97ac-8be31759b442
Source: Conversations for Vermonters and Beyond
This is a LONG conversation, but it is worth listening to because we talk about solutions too, and what empowering ourselves looks like.
Dr. Young has suffered life altering events as a direct result of his work over 30 years exposing the lies around our health, always pointing out who benefits, and he continues this fine tradition in this conversation.
You can find his blog and research and scentific papers that are all downloadable, including the FOIA's responses to the request to the CDC, here:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/cdc-now-admits-no-gold-standard-for-the-isolation-for-any-virus?utm_campaign=f8770c4c-3960-482b-b501-0f396eaf0a95&;utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=1b0777ee-9848-47d7-97ac-8be31759b442
Source: Conversations for Vermonters and Beyond
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