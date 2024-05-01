Epstein Victim Names VIPs Who 'Rape and Torture Kids for Satan'

Alandra Markman was born into a global Satanic cult and was ritually abused and tortured throughout his childhood.

Markman then turned whistleblower to the Satanic ritual abuse atrocities that he experienced at the hands of some of the world’s most powerful and famous people, including Jeffrey Epstein.

Rumors regarding the depraved pedophilic tastes of the elite have been circulating the world for centuries, but it takes a very brave and principled person to risk their life to speak out about what they have experienced.

The global elite are determined to suppress information of this kind. Videos and blog posts are routinely scrubbed from the internet. Brave whistleblowers are often murdered in bizarre, sickening ways as a warning to others.

That’s why what Alandra Markman has to say is vitally important.

