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No Discernment, No Common Sense Whatsoever
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31 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"In the high schools, there are unfinished fair projects that were never completed by countless students, because they weren't allowed access to their schools, because they were treated like they were 85-year-old people who were over weight or something. No discernment, no common sense whatsoever by your health staff, by yourself, by the teacher unions."
"In the high schools, there are unfinished fair projects that were never completed by countless students, because they weren't allowed access to their schools, because they were treated like they were 85-year-old people who were over weight or something. No discernment, no common sense whatsoever by your health staff, by yourself, by the teacher unions."
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