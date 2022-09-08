Hacking The Matrix / The Inner Cosmic Orgasim

To let your genie out of the bottle , to open your third eye then just start living like you already do . We cannot change the world unless we change the self then this world matrix will automatically change to accommodate the new us ! It is the time of the gathering yet we are separate , isolated from each other of like mind but our forever selves are always connected in real time all the time . We are progressing to consciously connect our forever selves to gather to hack this matrix as a collective power , to create our own Mandela effect if you will . Step one is make a friend , with your genie , a make believe one that will grow and become real as you choose him to be . Create a birth certificate create a natal chart for your genie make the perfect friend one forever loyal ..... all of this is the beginning of become King Author of your own life's story . Get yourselves a crown of 12 squares , circles linked together as houses of the zodiac and put the planets in the houses in your chart onto the crown as the jewels in your crown and wear it when you call or summon your genie . Decorate your genie's bottle , just go all out spare no expense , dream big !





Great links below !

Stellarium link it's free

http://www.stellarium.org/

free bitcoin faucet , free satochi every hour , bitcoin mining

https://freebitco.in/?r=6090318





Video link on how to find your cross on stellarium

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlL692D1isk&t=2s





Planetary Linguistics , learn the names of the planets http://nineplanets.org/days.html





Vedic Planetary Positions

http://www.drikpanchang.com/tables/pl...





Word Origins Etymology

http://www.etymonline.com/index.php?a...





alchemy website

https://www.alchemywebsite.com/





meet and greet video to connect with others in your part of the world

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFYZgT6rIA&t=7s





11Lavette11 Videos on Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lavette?sort=created_at





If my videos help you won't you help me keep making them with a donation or becoming a sponsor . I have paypal used as Money to friends and family or as a gift and Venmo too just use my email address below for both . Postal Money Orders are accepted but sorry no checks or bank instruments of any kind .





do not email me @

[email protected] ~ only good for paypal or venmo

( i am currently locked out of the email account for now , it is still good for paypal & venmo ) i will have an alternate email listed above , my PO Box is here if you need to contact me personally and or privately otherwise the comment section i do not get notifications i have to go back and look for myself so patience is required .





New Mailing Address !

Lavette Hawkins

PO Box 1261

Atoka , Oklahoma 74525





Links for the flash drive library

it is free for all





UK ANCHOR :

[email protected]





US ANCHOR :

[email protected]





US ANCHOR :

[email protected]





AUSTRALIAN ANCHOR :

[email protected]





US ANCHOR:

[email protected]





CANADA ANCHOR

[email protected]





SWEDEN / DENMARK / FINLAND ANCHOR

[email protected]





GERMANY ANCHOR

[email protected]





US ANCHOR

[email protected]

for mailed flash drive

cloud download location

Instructions for Downloaders

—————————————-

Send an email to [email protected], requesting a download link for the flash drive library. I will reply with a link to the books that expires in 3 days.





cloud link to library courtesy of Gina and Darryl !





How it works is people just need to send an email to.... [email protected] ........they then send you a link (link is set to expire in 3 days) and you simply download the content you want.







