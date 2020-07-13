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Democrat Tactics - "Wrap-Up Smear" - What they did to the President and Coservtives during the las 3+ Years.
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25 views • July 13, 2020
Don't miss it. Nanci Pelosi explaining how the trash people "Wrap-Up Smear" and how they create the lies like the Russian Hoax, the false Impeachment, Covi...
She explaining all on C-SPAM 7/22/2017. So Obvious. Please republish it.
She explaining all on C-SPAM 7/22/2017. So Obvious. Please republish it.
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