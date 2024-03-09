Filmed by Israeli soldiers, documenting the Killing of an Unarmed Elderly Civilian Palestinian, standing by his Bed, waved his hands not to shoot - Then describing him not as a Civilian - part 1

Filmed by Israeli soldiers, documenting the Killing of an Unarmed Elderly Civilian Palestinian, standing by his Bed, waved his hands not to shoot - Then describing him not as a Civilian
Two different versions, posting both.
Al Jazeera published a video filmed by Israeli soldiers, documenting the execution of an unarmed elderly Palestinian, who was waving his hands to the soldiers telling them that he was a civilian. The victim was 73-year-old deaf Atta Ibrahim al-Mukkid.
◾️The soldiers, however, executed him from point-blank range and described him as a "terrorist".
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.