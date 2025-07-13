🚨Neocon blowhard 'Gayham' threatens Russia with 'record' arms flow to Ukraine, unprecedented sanctions

🚨 Neocon blowhard Lindsey Graham threatens Russia with “record” arms flow to Ukraine, unprecedented sanctions

💬 “You just watch. In the coming days and weeks, there’s gonna be a massive effort to get Putin to the table” by forceful means, the hawkish South Carolina senator and closeted homosexual told CBS Face the Nation on Sunday.

Cynthia... let's hope that this little twit doesn't start WW3 with his evil stupidity. He is on the terrorists list in Russia. Trump has hinted about Monday, and I suspect it's from his golf buddy, this MF's bill for 500% tariffs. But, don't despair, here's a little good news... keep reading..

Netanyahu’s nightmare: opposition moves forward with push to pull the plug on his government

🌏 Netanyahu’s grip on power appears to be slipping.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party has launched a new push to dissolve the Knesset and force snap elections. This time, they’re betting discontent in Bibi’s own camp could tip the scales.

🌏 Former PM Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party formally started collecting signatures to try to reset Israel’s political clock on Sunday.

🌏 Lawmakers are hoping that support from ultra-Orthodox Haredi MKs, who are part of Netanyahu’s government but have threatened to pull out over a new draft law targeting Haredim, could give the opposition enough support to move forward.

🌏 A similar bill was put forward on June 12, a day before Israel launched its surprise aggression against Iran, but failed after what at the time seemed like a last-minute compromise agreement between Netanyahu and the Ultra-Orthodox parties.

🌏 But MKs representing Haredi interests are now boycotting government meetings in protest over the legislation, with Yesh Atid seeing this as a new chance to bring down the increasingly shaky Netanyahu coalition.

🌏 The prime minister’s critics have accused him of doing everything in his power to hang on to his seat, including starting or prolonging regional conflicts, as prosecutors threaten him with graft and pay-to-play corruption charges which could see him spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.