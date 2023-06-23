Laura Loomer and Ken Matthews discuss Corruption Fundraising 2024 Censorship Florida and more

The KEN MATTHEWS REPORT interview
FRIDAY JUNE 23, 2023
Independent Journalist, author and former congressional candidate Laura Loomer and Ken Matthews discuss censorship, fundraising and how America is running out of people in media and government that can be trusted. But Don't worry WE THE PEOPLE are waking up and the Truth is spreading like a virus.
CHECK OUT THESE LINKS and Subscribe Today.
https://lauraloomer.substack.com/
https://www.subscribestar.com/ken-matthews-radio
Show less
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.