Laura Loomer and Ken Matthews discuss Corruption Fundraising 2024 Censorship Florida and more
KenMatthewsTV
Published a day ago

The KEN MATTHEWS REPORT interview


FRIDAY JUNE 23, 2023

Independent Journalist, author and former congressional candidate Laura Loomer and Ken Matthews discuss censorship, fundraising and how America is running out of people in media and government that can be trusted. But Don't worry WE THE PEOPLE are waking up and the Truth is spreading like a virus.

https://lauraloomer.substack.com/

https://www.subscribestar.com/ken-matthews-radio

corruption ron desantis 2024 laura loomer talk radio ken matthews report florida gop

