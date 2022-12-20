Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Creatine Nitrate 💪💪

Creatine Nitrate was proven to be a far superior ingredient than its clinically researched counterparts of Creatine Monohydrate and Buffered Creatine. Athletes in particular will reap the benefits of nitrate compounds which have shown to break the previous barriers of solubility, stability, and dissolution, in addition to increasing bioavailability of all ingredients. Nitrates (not to be confused with Nitrites) have been used in the medical community to increase intravascular Nitric Oxide levels that provide more vasodilation and vascularity than any other known product available today.





According to research at UCLA, Creatine Nitrate is 1000% more water soluble than either Creatine Monohydrate or other creatine derivatives. Unmatched water solubility ensures better absorption and absolutely none of the traditional side effects of Creatine supplementation. You will have more energy than ever imagined possible from a supplement. Creatine Nitrate can help you find that extra rep, complete one more set and demolish any previous strength, endurance or personal bests.





More importantly, Creatine Nitrate has shown to massively reduce the potential for I upset commonly found in the Monohydrate and Buffered compounds. No sudden trips to the bathroom mid workout. No more bloating and miserable feelings Monohydrate in particular can cause. Creatine Nitrate provides you the potential for lean, hard, dry muscle gains never seen before in a Creatine product. Creatine Nitrate by also supports outstanding gains in muscle strength, stamina, and fullness. Hi-Tech has formulated a way that helps you increase lean muscle mass and helps you to sustain longer workouts with no pre-loading required like Monohydrate does