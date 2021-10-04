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In Turkey, babies were born with
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200 views • October 04, 2021
In Turkey, babies were born with multiple legs and arms and also with animal tails! The mothers were vaccinated with Biontech and Moderna. Many such babies were born!
Reported here by the Turkish news channel Beyaz TV
https://youtu.be/ywPmw2Y3QkE
Reported here by the Turkish news channel Beyaz TV
https://youtu.be/ywPmw2Y3QkE
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