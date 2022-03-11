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How 'Demand DESTRUCTION' Could WIPE OUT OIL in America
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30 views • March 11, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Demand destruction occurs when a commodity is priced SO high that consumers are forced to find alternative ways to use less of it. Glenn explains this economic tactic and shows how it may be occurring TODAY with oil in America so that the far-left can usher in their clean energy dreams. But wiping out oil not only affects your gasoline prices…it’ll change nearly EVERY product you purchase. ‘Demand destruction is coming,’ Glenn says, ‘and it is coming fast.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcSS_L1udvA
Demand destruction occurs when a commodity is priced SO high that consumers are forced to find alternative ways to use less of it. Glenn explains this economic tactic and shows how it may be occurring TODAY with oil in America so that the far-left can usher in their clean energy dreams. But wiping out oil not only affects your gasoline prices…it’ll change nearly EVERY product you purchase. ‘Demand destruction is coming,’ Glenn says, ‘and it is coming fast.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcSS_L1udvA
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