Morning Manna - May 28, 2025 - Proverbs 1:20-25 - Wisdom Cries in the Streets
morningmanna
morningmanna
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 1 day ago

In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore the voice of wisdom calling publicly—not in temples or secret places, but in the streets, the markets, and at the gates of power. Proverbs 1:20–23 pictures wisdom as a woman shouting to the simple, the scorners, and the fools: Repent while you still can. This message reminds believers that God’s truth is not reserved for the elite or the educated—it’s calling out to everyone. But the window to respond is limited. Wisdom warns: if you continue rejecting truth, there will come a time when understanding will be withheld. The episode includes urgent reflections on spiritual apathy, societal rebellion, and the power of receiving rebuke with humility. Verses Covered: Proverbs 1:20 Proverbs 1:21 Proverbs 1:22 Proverbs 1:23

Keywords
wisdomwarningunderstandingrepentancevoicerebukefoolsrickwilesscornersmorningannapubliccall
