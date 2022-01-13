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Here Comes Crooked Hillary
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30 views • January 13, 2022
* The real Killary is long gone.
* We have been seeing a body double for some time.
* Tucker must be lampooning her for a reason — and he is enjoying it.
* If you’re a glutton for punishment, maybe there’s a redpill here somewhere.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 12 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6291524689001
* We have been seeing a body double for some time.
* Tucker must be lampooning her for a reason — and he is enjoying it.
* If you’re a glutton for punishment, maybe there’s a redpill here somewhere.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 12 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6291524689001
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