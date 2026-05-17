NWO: Like the COVID-19 bioweapon, the Hantavirus is a scam!

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Credits to Nancy Drewberry & Good Vs Evil
Jimmy Dore exposes how the Hantavirus, just like the COVID-19 bioweapon, is an absolute scam. The same crisis actor that supported the COVID-19 booster shots in 2022 is at it again in 2026 with the globalist fear mongering of pushing killer vaccines on the masses.
Do NOT accept the vaccines if you want to live.