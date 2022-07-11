The Removal of the NHS.







https://rumble.com/v1bvkfj-the-removal-of-the-nhs.html

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Vanessa Beeley, Debi Evans and Mark Anderson with today's news update.

Live each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 13:00 GMT. This an excerpt from today's news update. If the running order has not been attached please use the link to where you will find it and much more.

https://www.ukcolumn.org/





Sources:

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NHS Confederation: - https://bit.ly/3OV73aq

Digital Health Article: - https://bit.ly/3Rx8RbF

Amanda Pritchard Profile: - https://bit.ly/3uvNltW

The NHS Long Term Plan: - https://bit.ly/2M1soPK









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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





Government Lies, 'Save The NHS', Its DEAD