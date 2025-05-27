6G Bioconvergence Using The Human Body As The Router DNA Data Server, Biosensor And Energy Harvester

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad
FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
.
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1926384566601707660?t=F8_88vimlao20FKryj7Ezg&s=19
Donald J Trump Announced That He Wants Spectrum Available For 6G ASAP! Do You Even Know What 6G Is As The American Public? https://rumble.com/v6ttntx-412889829.html
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1926704150017876150?t=h2zTWVcGQjk4Up4skfVeHA&s=19
DOD directive 6420.02 biosurveillance https://search.brave.com/search?q=dod+directive+6420.02+biosurveillance+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=807e6057386898a67e19e0
.
Enabling defense applications through engineering biology https://search.brave.com/search?q=Enabling+defense+applications+through+engineering+biology&source=android&summary=1&conversation=f2de351e6a4ea182084fa0
￼￼￼￼￼
.
(2020)Ian F Akyildiz: Remotely controlling your cells from the internet, the hub being your mobile phone & his implantable bioelectronic devices which include an engineered Ecoli fluorescent bionanosensor.
(PANACEA)https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://ianakyildiz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/panacea.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjErbCfq5qDAxWwIjQIHY1MBB8QFnoECA0QBg&usg=AOvVaw2ngg1loxz97p6SNTR2rHFS
.
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9149878
(VIDEO)https://rumble.com/v4e3nvr-february-18-2024.html
.
https://www.google.com/search?sca_esv=615eded3590079e3&sxsrf=AE3TifOg_MCR2qUqBuLBJph3BR11VkXEeA:1748132181723&udm=7&fbs=AIIjpHx4nJjfGojPVHhEACUHPiMQl1qr30s_Yn7wPpme216nRqAiAs3n96dOzRdUbeFoQTVlXgvrOV-Ke6YEJ-abrNpD8BM1vzj9WvAWHpaWbzSxfQbL-Z-4aH8G1ryckVgQQXVnVntLADur9amEYr3Pr84SFpzIcCXG6RtRFXILUMFNvFnbLsH64QdxP7tjsKkR0sJ4m3S-xof6SkY2nHIM3bRGCA50YsHgNlMQtcnmK7QDu9tgomc&q=internet+of+Nano-Things+ian+f+akyildiz&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjZ2tjtq72NAxVSJNAFHQ3xDsQQtKgLegQIEhAB&biw=384&bih=723&dpr=2.81
￼￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1925643127647277480?t=RzoRGLEMelLs72-e8oK4Pw&s=19
SEND THIS VIDEO TO ANY DOCTOR OR ANYONE STILL GASLIGHTING ABOUT COVID-19 AND 'VACCINES' !!!
https://rumble.com/v6tqgoz-412740611.html
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1920008105103921520?t=oTs6gxjGNBadovekq4wmkQ&s=19
Watch This And You'll Understand Why All The Serious Researchers Are On The Nonvaxer420 & Psinergy Channels In 2025 https://rumble.com/v6t2hkp-411622009.html
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910801240738451722?t=7WXxpR7-KKVqYxZ7QU7IaQ&s=19
Silent Weapons: Examining Foreign Anomalous Health Incidents Targeting Americans in the Homeland May 8, 2024 https://rumble.com/v6ryq1b-409766735.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1915620954966720933?t=fyoFbJkDnBMyv81HSRLd4g&s=19