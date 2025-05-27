BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
6G Bioconvergence Using The Human Body As The Router DNA Data Server, Biosensor And Energy Harvester
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
40 views • 18 hours ago

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1926384566601707660?t=F8_88vimlao20FKryj7Ezg&s=19


Donald J Trump Announced That He Wants Spectrum Available For 6G ASAP! Do You Even Know What 6G Is As The American Public? https://rumble.com/v6ttntx-412889829.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1926704150017876150?t=h2zTWVcGQjk4Up4skfVeHA&s=19


DOD directive 6420.02 biosurveillance https://search.brave.com/search?q=dod+directive+6420.02+biosurveillance+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=807e6057386898a67e19e0

.

Enabling defense applications through engineering biology https://search.brave.com/search?q=Enabling+defense+applications+through+engineering+biology&source=android&summary=1&conversation=f2de351e6a4ea182084fa0

￼￼￼￼￼

.

(2020)Ian F Akyildiz: Remotely controlling your cells from the internet, the hub being your mobile phone & his implantable bioelectronic devices which include an engineered Ecoli fluorescent bionanosensor.

(PANACEA)https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://ianakyildiz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/panacea.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjErbCfq5qDAxWwIjQIHY1MBB8QFnoECA0QBg&usg=AOvVaw2ngg1loxz97p6SNTR2rHFS

.

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9149878

(VIDEO)https://rumble.com/v4e3nvr-february-18-2024.html

.

https://www.google.com/search?sca_esv=615eded3590079e3&sxsrf=AE3TifOg_MCR2qUqBuLBJph3BR11VkXEeA:1748132181723&udm=7&fbs=AIIjpHx4nJjfGojPVHhEACUHPiMQl1qr30s_Yn7wPpme216nRqAiAs3n96dOzRdUbeFoQTVlXgvrOV-Ke6YEJ-abrNpD8BM1vzj9WvAWHpaWbzSxfQbL-Z-4aH8G1ryckVgQQXVnVntLADur9amEYr3Pr84SFpzIcCXG6RtRFXILUMFNvFnbLsH64QdxP7tjsKkR0sJ4m3S-xof6SkY2nHIM3bRGCA50YsHgNlMQtcnmK7QDu9tgomc&q=internet+of+Nano-Things+ian+f+akyildiz&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjZ2tjtq72NAxVSJNAFHQ3xDsQQtKgLegQIEhAB&biw=384&bih=723&dpr=2.81

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1925643127647277480?t=RzoRGLEMelLs72-e8oK4Pw&s=19


SEND THIS VIDEO TO ANY DOCTOR OR ANYONE STILL GASLIGHTING ABOUT COVID-19 AND 'VACCINES' !!!

https://rumble.com/v6tqgoz-412740611.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1920008105103921520?t=oTs6gxjGNBadovekq4wmkQ&s=19


Watch This And You'll Understand Why All The Serious Researchers Are On The Nonvaxer420 & Psinergy Channels In 2025 https://rumble.com/v6t2hkp-411622009.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1910801240738451722?t=7WXxpR7-KKVqYxZ7QU7IaQ&s=19


Silent Weapons: Examining Foreign Anomalous Health Incidents Targeting Americans in the Homeland May 8, 2024 https://rumble.com/v6ryq1b-409766735.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1915620954966720933?t=fyoFbJkDnBMyv81HSRLd4g&s=19

Keywords
trump20242030covid
