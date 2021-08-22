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Former British Commander in Afghanistan calls for Biden Court-Martial!
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120 views • August 22, 2021
Former British Commander in Afghanistan Calls for Joe Biden’s Court-Martial

Col. Richard Kemp, CBE, joined Mark Levin on ‘Life, Liberty & Levin’ this week following fall of Afghanistan.

Colonel Kemp in an earlier interview on GBNews said, “From the moment President Biden ‘made that decision to withdraw without any regard for the security situation in Afghanistan… this situation was absolutely inevitable.”

During his interview with Mark Levin Col. Kemp said the fall of Afghanistan has devastating effects on NATO. “President Biden has completely destroyed his credibility single-handedly… Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State are strong in Afghanistan. They will operate freely. And they can operate more freely than before 9-11. Jihadists from around the world will train, flock to Afghanistan… There is no one more who is cheering this than Russia and China. They will now see they have pretty much an open field… In my opinion. I don’t say this often, and I don’t say this lightly. And I’ve never said this about anybody else. Any other leader in this position. People are talking about impeaching President Biden. I don’t think President Biden should be impeached. He’s the Commander in Chief of the US Armed Forces who has just essentially surrendered to the Taliban. He shouldn’t be impeached. He should be court-martialed for betraying the United States of America and the United States Armed Forces.“
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us militaryafghanistanmark levin
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