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Richie from Boston:Tells the truth
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500 views • February 17, 2022
Mans Ignorance is this sepsis’s first line of defense. Yet it is easily breached by anyone with time and the determination to find out the truth. Ignorance has prevailed so long only because people do not want to find out the truth. But it is not the inability to find out what is going on as much as a desire not to know facts that may lie heavy on ones conscience that is responsible for this lack of awareness
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