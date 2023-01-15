Create New Account
Spitzensportler und die Spritze
STUDIE

REKORD TODESFÄLLE BEI ATHLETEN FÜHRT ZUR IMPFUNG


Der Kardiologe Peter A. McCullough, Prof. an der Texas A&M Universität hat aufgezeigt, dass allein im Jahr 2021 so viele Sportler an Herzanfällen gestorben sind, wie in den Jahren 1966-2004 zusammengenommen. 

„Die Impfstoffe haben die Herzentzündung ausgelöst… und dann ist es der große Adrenalinschub… während des Sports, der diese Todesfälle auslöst.“

