Spitzensportler und die Spritze

STUDIE
REKORD TODESFÄLLE BEI ATHLETEN FÜHRT ZUR IMPFUNG
Der Kardiologe Peter A. McCullough, Prof. an der Texas A&M Universität hat aufgezeigt, dass allein im Jahr 2021 so viele Sportler an Herzanfällen gestorben sind, wie in den Jahren 1966-2004 zusammengenommen.
„Die Impfstoffe haben die Herzentzündung ausgelöst… und dann ist es der große Adrenalinschub… während des Sports, der diese Todesfälle auslöst.“
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.