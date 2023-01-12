Create New Account
Doctrina De La Imputación
Robertobreaker
Published Yesterday |

El décimo sermón de www.laiglesiadelanube.com, predicado por el hno. Roberto Breaker. Enseña como Dios imputa su justicia al pecador al momento que recibe al Señor como su Salvador. Habla también de la justificación, y muestra que un pecador sólo puede ser salvo por FE en la SANGRE derramada de Cristo Jesús.Para ver en inglés, puedes visitar: www.thecloudchurch.org

Keywords
espanolroberto breakerdoctrina de la imputacion

