Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HOG2x in freshwater sump
channel image
Santa Monica Filtration
3 Subscribers
41 views
Published 18 hours ago

This HOG2x scrubber® is shown below the waterline in a freshwater sump, which is useful if the water level changes a lot. For quieter operation, or to keep salt spray inside if it's saltwater, raise the top 1/2 inch of the HOG above the waterline.





#algaereactor

#algaescrubber

#ats

#ballingmethod

#biopellets

#bulkreefsupply

#canisterfilter

#carbondosing

#chaeto

#chaetomorpha

#chaetoreactor

#coralvue

#fleecefilter

#fluconazole

#freshwateraquarium

#gfo

#nitrate

#phosphate

#pelletreactor

#plantedtank

#premiumaquatics

#proteinskimmer

#reef2reef

#reeftank

#refugium

#rollfilter

#saltwatertank

#tritonmethod

#turfscrubber

#zeovit

Keywords
filteralgaewaterfallturfsanta monicaaquariumatsscrubberupflow

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket