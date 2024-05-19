Live Chat with Paul; -189- Skinwalker + RiP Bruce Maccabee + Alien dolls + Other UFO vid analysis

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Skinwalker did Eric Lie about no planes?

Passing of Bruce :/ ? +viral vids + other UFO vids to look over + neverending Alien

puppets and dolls

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

and gives away 10 memberships to random selected subscribers

[00:15:00] (1d) New UFO psychopaths' in reddit and Pauls eye Op thursday? we will see!

[00:19:00] (1e) and a Hater attacks the best UFO case and Robert and Paul

[00:20:26] (2) Main Topic Begins - A Live Tribute to Bruce Maccabee who died on 10th may 2024

[00:29:00] (2b) Amazing Interview we did and also did a jukebox video for his website and

to promote his talent

[00:32:00] (2c) 2 Jets chase a UFO at Gulf Breeze clip from interview live show

[00:36:30] (2d) User comments and Paul explains the ED model found

[00:44:10] (2e) Honoring Bruce featuring some clips of his music

[00:52:50] (3) Paul brings out some of his MUSIC since all on show enjoying

and music pace today

[01:11:00] (4) Paul catches up on side folks and plays a interesting music from Mike King

[01:17:20] (5) The Alien Interview is still doing the rounds now

Whitney Schreiber is claiming its legit cos of the green blip?

[01:23:00] (6) Paul shows hes re-arranged his YT Home tab

with the best links

[01:29:00] (7) Project Unity - Senator admits abduction by greys

[01:34:00] (8) Side chat on music LGs etc still lol

[01:37:00] (9) The Pope, Spirits and aliens?

[01:46:00] (10) Bill Gates wants to pollute air to block sun?

[02:06:00] (11) Bushman alien doll and fate UFO images

doing the rounds again!

[02:11:00] (12) Alien Scientist is mad about all the noise from

the big grifters

[02:17:00] (13) Bledsoe is at it again!

[02:25:00] (14) Vimana;s again!

[02:32:00] (15) Anjali vs Charle Wiser DRAMA

[02:40:40] (16) A51S pointing out a massive Sun Ejection heading

our way

[02:45:00] (17) Blackvault talking Kirkpatrick attackers

[02:50:00] (18) Paul b1tching about not winning lotto again :/

[02:53:40] (19) Time to laugh at how stupid GUFON and his fans are :D

but google has sabotages the time stamp again lost place.

[03:02:28] (20) Paul finds the bit he want to show on shark and turtle

and how he was too dumb to verify it before hand.. when its a fake!

[03:11:00] (21) More proof GUFON is shilling to keep subs of gullible

folks who donated all the time.. but not showing them what it

really was.. He knows as in the past lives he exposed it and

called out the LA summoners!

[03:32:00] (22) Is the pyramids aligned latitude values match the speed of light?

Paul heads to toilet while people ponder this slide

[03:51:00] (23) Did Eric on Skinwalker ranch lie about 0 planes

when on tv it showed the screen covered with planes in range?

[03:56:00] (24) Best fast speed camera at trillions of frames

per second!

[04:02:00] (25) Paul talks about Jose Escamilla disappeared and

whats the deal about RODS.. are they camera artifacts

and what camera did you need to be sure.. 1/2000 fps? Paul explains

if anyone captures a rod at that.. then its REAL!









Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









