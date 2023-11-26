Create New Account
Oct 7th Attack Urine Face Towels & Dad bury me with the surfboard. The terrorists slaughtered his wife and son - Avida copes
Published 16 hours ago

כאן | חדשות - תאגיד השידור הישראלי
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0hqvvTwhMM


The terrorists slaughtered his wife and son - Avida copes with his daughter

