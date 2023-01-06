In Defense of the Twenty Rebels

McCarthy has tried and failed eleven times now to win the 218 needed votes to become the Speaker of the House. He’ll likely fail 3 or more times before the weekend.
The 20 or so holdouts have been called terrorists and enemies by Dan Crenshaw. Countless conservatives have likewise denounced these individuals for daring to challenge the establishment.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.