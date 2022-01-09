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Let Your Heart lead your Mind 1996/2022
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109 views • January 09, 2022
This song is a wholesome classic country video from 1996. I recommend watching the official music video of the Smokin Armadillos, Let Your Heart Lead your Mind from 1996..(.It might as well be 1946 or 1956 compared to how much things have changed since then) on another site for a couple minutes. Myocarditis is discussed in the accompanying meme. Meme warfare!!!
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