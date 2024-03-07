Potential Class Action Lawsuit for Smiths Creek/St. Clair County Landfill

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Attorney David Dubin explains how he focuses on environmental class actions lawsuits, particularly air pollution and flooding. He says that landfills should not be producing and impacting an odor for its surrounding residents, which the Smiths Creek/St. Clair County Landfill currently is.





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/