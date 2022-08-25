X22 REPORT Ep. 2859b - The Memo Caught Them All, Trump Is About To Expose It All, Tick Tock

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2859b - August 25, 2022

The Memo Caught Them All, Trump Is About To Expose It All, Tick Tock



The [DS] has deployed all assets to stop Trump, the people can now see how far they are willing to go to cover up their crimes. The memos are going to put the light on the truth and its already happening. Trump is ready to expose it all and the [DS] is panicking and the only thing they have left is chaos. The patriot know this and they are ready with counter moves.

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