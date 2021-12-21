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Trump confirms he "forced" FDA to issue Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer Jab
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88 views • December 21, 2021
1 year anniversary, December 11, 2020, of former President Donald Trump pressuring the FDA to give emergency use authorization (EUA) to the Pfizer COVID-19 shots. Moderna’s shot was also given an EUA a few days later.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/one-year-anniversary-of-president-trump-forcing-the-fda-to-give-emergency-use-authorization-to-the-pfizer-shot/
FDA Chief Scientist Denise Hinton told Pfizer in a letter Friday that she was authorizing the emergency use of the company’s vaccine.
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/11/pfizer-covid-vaccine-approved-fda-emergency-use.html
Photo: - Rear Admiral Denise Hinton Currently, Deputy Surgeon General of the United States
Date 12 October 2021, - Chief Scientist at the FDA who authorized Emergency Use of the Pfizer Vaccine on 11th Deember, 2020.
https://www.hhs.gov/about/leadership/denise-hinton.html
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/one-year-anniversary-of-president-trump-forcing-the-fda-to-give-emergency-use-authorization-to-the-pfizer-shot/
FDA Chief Scientist Denise Hinton told Pfizer in a letter Friday that she was authorizing the emergency use of the company’s vaccine.
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/11/pfizer-covid-vaccine-approved-fda-emergency-use.html
Photo: - Rear Admiral Denise Hinton Currently, Deputy Surgeon General of the United States
Date 12 October 2021, - Chief Scientist at the FDA who authorized Emergency Use of the Pfizer Vaccine on 11th Deember, 2020.
https://www.hhs.gov/about/leadership/denise-hinton.html
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