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Rep. Jackson takes interview in front of unfinished border wall | STINCHFIELD on Newsmax
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Representative Ronny Jackson of Texas joins Newsmax to discuss Donald Trump's border visit, the policies being pushed by Democrats that would further exacerbate the crisis, plus the glaring 'holes' in border protection due to the Biden administration's halt of wall construction. - via STINCHFIELD, weekdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax
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