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I am in tears laughing with Mike Adams, the Health Ranger. He is discussing Kiev and the Queen. He said that she may have died recently from Covid although this is unconfirmed.
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62 views • February 25, 2022
He is discussing the Queen. That she may have died of Covid. And he discusses the concept of even having a Queen in this age . It does seem kind of silly to me. I mean look at her husband. That old Nazi. Prince Phillip. Man he was so demonic if you saw those pictures of him before he died. I am sure he was a big consumer of Adrenocrome.
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