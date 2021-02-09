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Our Constitution Does Not Permit Our President To Rule Over a Sovereign Nation in a Foreign Land.
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223 views • February 09, 2021
That Foreign land would be none other than Washington D.c. Read on...
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The U.S. was not stolen on Nov 3, 2020, with the corrupt election. It was already hijacked over a CENTURY ago.
In 1871 a seditious act was performed by the Government. A coup was made to rewrite the constitution and put WE THE PEOPLE in all capitals, under a new corporate contract transferring the United States of America into the new Corporation of the United States of America which transferred the power of We The People and the constitution over to the new corporation. When they did that, it placed the citizens in the United States as the property of the Corporation which was centered in Washington D.C. This action made Washington D.C. a FOREIGN ENTITY on American soil of sovereign states.
The forming of this corporation in D.C. is of major importance to understand, for when President Trump signed an executive order in 2018 on Election Interference/Fraud for entities both foreign and domestic, it outlined how assets would be seized. The President and the people knew and had the proof that a coup transpired out of the Corporation of the United States of America along with other foreign nations and was ignored by the Corporation in D.C.. They continued with their illegal steal, and the military is now in the process of seizing the assets of this foreign country known as THE CORPORATION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. It appears that President Trump’s executive order was actually directed at the Washington D.C. corporate swamp/cabal all along. D.C. is now walled in and filled with a military guard.
President Donald Trump has moved out permanently for he cannot be a president over a Sovereign Nation in a Foreign land, which is what the White House and Capitol are. President Trump was voted in by We The People. Not the Corporation.
After Donald Trump exits the White House, D.C. will be locked down because it will not be possible for a foreign ruler to rule over a sovereign country, therefore, the foreign ruler must be locked out. In this case, that would be this new administration.
We are literally watching the reclaiming of the United States of America. What this means for We The People are many things. We are removing the fork in the road that happened and going back to a republic. We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
~ Bonfire Guy - YouTube, Rumble
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vdhba7-the-constitution-bonfire-guy.html | Bonfire Guy
All rights belong to Bonfire Guy
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This channel is monetized through PayPal, SubscribeStar, and CoinPayments.
Click the green $ icon at the top of any of our videos or at the top of this
page to donate - anywhere from buying us a coffee to sponsoring our own server;
either way, we are just as grateful!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
You can find our social media listings here:
https://LinkTr.ee/Decisive.Liberty
- - -
The U.S. was not stolen on Nov 3, 2020, with the corrupt election. It was already hijacked over a CENTURY ago.
In 1871 a seditious act was performed by the Government. A coup was made to rewrite the constitution and put WE THE PEOPLE in all capitals, under a new corporate contract transferring the United States of America into the new Corporation of the United States of America which transferred the power of We The People and the constitution over to the new corporation. When they did that, it placed the citizens in the United States as the property of the Corporation which was centered in Washington D.C. This action made Washington D.C. a FOREIGN ENTITY on American soil of sovereign states.
The forming of this corporation in D.C. is of major importance to understand, for when President Trump signed an executive order in 2018 on Election Interference/Fraud for entities both foreign and domestic, it outlined how assets would be seized. The President and the people knew and had the proof that a coup transpired out of the Corporation of the United States of America along with other foreign nations and was ignored by the Corporation in D.C.. They continued with their illegal steal, and the military is now in the process of seizing the assets of this foreign country known as THE CORPORATION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. It appears that President Trump’s executive order was actually directed at the Washington D.C. corporate swamp/cabal all along. D.C. is now walled in and filled with a military guard.
President Donald Trump has moved out permanently for he cannot be a president over a Sovereign Nation in a Foreign land, which is what the White House and Capitol are. President Trump was voted in by We The People. Not the Corporation.
After Donald Trump exits the White House, D.C. will be locked down because it will not be possible for a foreign ruler to rule over a sovereign country, therefore, the foreign ruler must be locked out. In this case, that would be this new administration.
We are literally watching the reclaiming of the United States of America. What this means for We The People are many things. We are removing the fork in the road that happened and going back to a republic. We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
~ Bonfire Guy - YouTube, Rumble
- - -
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vdhba7-the-constitution-bonfire-guy.html | Bonfire Guy
All rights belong to Bonfire Guy
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This channel is monetized through PayPal, SubscribeStar, and CoinPayments.
Click the green $ icon at the top of any of our videos or at the top of this
page to donate - anywhere from buying us a coffee to sponsoring our own server;
either way, we are just as grateful!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
You can find our social media listings here:
https://LinkTr.ee/Decisive.Liberty
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