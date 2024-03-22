"People will die—quite literally sacrificed on the altar of the big green agenda."
A scathing takedown of the UK National Health Service's recent commitment to reach "net zero emissions" by 2040, at the expense of its only legitimate role: saving lives and providing healthcare.
Source https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1768754334387310640
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.