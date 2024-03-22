Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"People will die—quite literally sacrificed on the altar of the big green agenda."
channel image
The Prisoner
9025 Subscribers
Shop now
291 views
Published Yesterday

"People will die—quite literally sacrificed on the altar of the big green agenda."

A scathing takedown of the UK National Health Service's recent commitment to reach "net zero emissions" by 2040, at the expense of its only legitimate role: saving lives and providing healthcare.

Source https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1768754334387310640


Keywords
global warming hoaxnhsyou will own nothingnet zero

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket