Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Little Puppy Has To Eat Trash And Drink Dirty Water After His Owner Threw Him In A Deep Ditch
channel image
High Hopes
3189 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
24 views
Published 14 hours ago

The Moho


May 4, 2024


Little Puppy Has To Eat Trash And Drink Dirty Water After His Owner Threw Him In A Deep Ditch...


This puppy has been stuck here near a river for a few days.He's threw into river when he didn't obey owner's order. A lady saw it but it's too deep and she posted on VK but no one saw it until in got viral push yesterday. Look like he got a broken paw & drank a lot of dirty water...


Credit To: Mehmet Yüce

Contact: ormanamama.com/siirtsokakcanlaridernegi


#PuppyInADitch, #CaptivatedPuppy, #TheMoho

------------------------------------------------------

You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Twitter: / themoho4

Instagram: / themoho88


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8vIo5S2_U7g

Keywords
dogpuppyrescuetrashdirty waterthe mohobroken pawdeep ditch

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket