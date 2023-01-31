EPIC! - This Russian Fighter Dodged a Grenade - Pretended to be Dead, and when he went down below - He Broke the Ukrainian Drone with his Bare Hands

This Russian fighter dodged a grenade, pretended to be dead, and when he went down below, he broke the Ukrainian drone with his bare hands.
All that is known about him is a tiger patch on his chest. (maybe a bear patch).
The footage came from the SD card that is in the drone.
