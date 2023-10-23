War In Israel & Freeing the Hostages with Calev Myers

On October 7, 2023, Hamas invaded the borders of Israel, killing over a thousand Israelis and taking many hostage.





In response, Calev Meyers was asked by some of the families of hostages to lead an international delegation to advocate for their immediate and unconditional release.





He joins us to give an overview of the events that took place, his team’s efforts and what concerned individuals can do to help.





(The interview was filmed on October the 11th. This version has been formatted for television.)





In addition to the enlightening interview with Calev, this show features clips of Canadian leaders praying for peace during the recent Isaiah 62 Fast.





