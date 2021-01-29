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The Great Reset and The Globalist/DEM/CCP Agenda
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716 views • January 29, 2021
Michael J. Matt presents the Globalist Agenda - the Great Reset. You'll own nothing but you'll be happy. Coupled with the insidious Bill Gates agenda to vaccinate the whole world, thus effectively eliminating most of the human race. If you survive, you will be their slave. But behind the scenes President Trump is moving to destroy the traitors and criminals. Every lie shall be exposed. DJT is not done, and if you are a patriot and love your country it's time to hold the line and pray. Say no to the traitor Biden.
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