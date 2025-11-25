© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Morgan Geyser, Slender Man Stabbing Convict, Missing in Wisconsin
Morgan Geyser, convicted for the 2014 Slender Man stabbing attack, has gone missing from a group home in Madison, Wisconsin after removing her monitoring device. Authorities are searching the area and ask for public help in locating her. Stay updated with the latest developments in this ongoing case.
