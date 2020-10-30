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10.30.20 NJ RENTAL ASSISTANCE
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8 views • October 30, 2020
10-30-20 City of Trenton, Mercer County, NJ
COVID-19 EMERGENCY HOME TENANT BASED RENTAL ASSISTANCE (TBRA) PROGRAM
Up to $3,000 in Emergency Assistance to Renters
APPLICATION OPENS FRIDAY OCTOBER 30, 2020
APPLICATION CLOSES NOVEMBER 18, 2020
VISIT WWW.TRENTONNJ.ORG/TBRA FOR MORE INFO
THE ABOVE INFORMATION CAN ALSO BE VIEWED ON HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “NEW JERSEY AFFORDABLE RENTALS” PAGE HERE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/new-jersey-affordable-rentals/
THERE IS ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFORMATION ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:
https://youtu.be/JaqKougnT1A
LINK FOR FULL EMAIL:
https://conta.cc/3jLQqxr
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
COVID-19 EMERGENCY HOME TENANT BASED RENTAL ASSISTANCE (TBRA) PROGRAM
Up to $3,000 in Emergency Assistance to Renters
APPLICATION OPENS FRIDAY OCTOBER 30, 2020
APPLICATION CLOSES NOVEMBER 18, 2020
VISIT WWW.TRENTONNJ.ORG/TBRA FOR MORE INFO
THE ABOVE INFORMATION CAN ALSO BE VIEWED ON HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “NEW JERSEY AFFORDABLE RENTALS” PAGE HERE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/new-jersey-affordable-rentals/
THERE IS ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFORMATION ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:
https://youtu.be/JaqKougnT1A
LINK FOR FULL EMAIL:
https://conta.cc/3jLQqxr
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
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