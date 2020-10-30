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10.30.20 NJ RENTAL ASSISTANCE
Homeless To Independence Inc.
Homeless To Independence Inc.
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8 views • October 30, 2020
10-30-20 City of Trenton, Mercer County, NJ



COVID-19 EMERGENCY HOME TENANT BASED RENTAL ASSISTANCE (TBRA) PROGRAM

Up to $3,000 in Emergency Assistance to Renters





APPLICATION OPENS FRIDAY OCTOBER 30, 2020

APPLICATION CLOSES NOVEMBER 18, 2020



VISIT WWW.TRENTONNJ.ORG/TBRA FOR MORE INFO



THE ABOVE INFORMATION CAN ALSO BE VIEWED ON HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “NEW JERSEY AFFORDABLE RENTALS” PAGE HERE:

https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/new-jersey-affordable-rentals/





THERE IS ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFORMATION ON

HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:



https://youtu.be/JaqKougnT1A



LINK FOR FULL EMAIL:



https://conta.cc/3jLQqxr





THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
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njrental assistancetrenton nj
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