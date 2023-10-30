Create New Account
Israel verses Gaza war, again.
Published 14 hours ago

Well, it looks like Israel verse Gaza war again, but really it is the United States verses Iran, with China sitting in the background to help push the US off of our Hegemony hill. Yes, there could be a new King of the Hill when the dust settles.

