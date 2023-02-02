US Blues The Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead was an American rock band formed in 1965 in Palo Alto, California. The band is known for its eclectic style, which fused elements of rock, folk, country, jazz, bluegrass, blues, rock and roll, gospel, reggae, world music, and psychedelia; for live performances of lengthy instrumental jams that typically incorporated modal and tonal improvisation; and for its devoted fan base, known as "Deadheads".



The band was ranked 57th by Rolling Stone magazine in its "The Greatest Artists of All Time" issue

The Grateful Dead was founded in the San Francisco Bay Area amid the rise of the counterculture of the 1960s. The founding members were Jerry Garcia (lead guitar, vocals), Bob Weir (rhythm guitar, vocals), Ron "Pigpen" McKernan (keyboards, harmonica, vocals), Phil Lesh (bass, vocals), and Bill Kreutzmann (drums).[15] Members of the Grateful Dead, originally known as the Warlocks, had played together in various Bay Area ensembles, including the traditional jug band Mother McCree's Uptown Jug Champions. Lesh was the last member to join the Warlocks before they changed their name to the Grateful Dead; replacing Dana Morgan Jr., who had played bass for a few gigs. Drummer Mickey Hart and non-performing lyricist Robert Hunter joined in 1967. With the exception of McKernan, who died in 1973, and Hart, who took time off from 1971 to 1974, the core of the band stayed together for its entire 30-year history.

Album: "From The Mars Hotel" (1974)

Grateful Dead

"U.S. Blues"

Red and white, blue suede shoes

I'm Uncle Sam, how do you do?

Give me five, I'm still alive

Ain't no luck, I learned to duck

Check my pulse, it don't change

Stay seventy-two come shine or rain

Wave the flag, pop the bag

Rock the boat, skin the goat

Wave that flag, wave it wide and high

Summertime done, come and gone, my, oh, my

I'm Uncle Sam, that's who I am

Been hiding out in a rock and roll band

Shake the hand that shook the hand of P.T. Barnum and Charlie Chan

Shine your shoes, light your fuse

Can you use them old U.S. Blues?

I'll drink your health, share your wealth

Run your life, steal your wife

Wave that flag, wave it wide and high

Summertime done, come and gone, my, oh, my

Back to back chicken shack

Son of a gun, better change your act

We're all confused, what's to lose?

You can call this song the United States Blues

Wave that flag, wave it wide and high

Summertime done, come and gone, my, oh, my

My my my oh my my my my

Summertime done, come and gone, my