SITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

⚡️ Up to 3 battalion tactical groups made an unsuccessful attempt to resume their offensive towards Pershotravnevoye, Kislovka and Berestovoye at Kupyansk direction.

◽️ Decisive action of Russian forces has resulted in repelling all the attacks.

◽️ Up to 120 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), 5 tanks, 12 armoured combat vehicles and 14 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

◽️ Kiev regime's military units have conducted no active operations at Krasny Liman direction.

💥 2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been eliminated by Russian artillery fire near Petrovskoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ The attack has resulted in the elimination of 25 militants and 2 pickups with large-calibre machine guns mounted.

💥 Offensive of the allied forces has resulted in the liberation of Zaytsevo (Donetsk People's Republic) at Artyomovsk direction.

◽️ The offensive has resulted in the elimination of over 120 personnel from 58th Mechanised Infantry and 128th Mountain Assault brigades of the AFU, as well as 3 infantry combat vehicles.

💥 Attacks launched by army aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces near Novy Komar (Donetsk People's Republic) have resulted in the elimination of up to 60 servicemen from 56th Mechanised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 2 tanks and 5 motor vehicles.

◽️ 4 enemy battalion tactical groups made numerous attempts to break through the defence of Russian forces towards Dudchany, Sukhanovo, Sadok, Bruskinskoye at Andreyevka-Krivoy Rog direction.

◽️ The enemy has been driven from the defence line of Russian forces.

◽️ Over 100 Ukrainian personnel, 6 tanks, 8 armoured combat vehicles and 9 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 Missile and air defence attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at the provisional bases of 35th Marine Brigade of the AFU near Davydov Brod (Kherson region), 46yh Airmobile Brigade of the AFU near Murakhovka (Nikolayev region), 60th Infantry Brigade near Trifonovka and Novaya Kamenka (Kherson region) have resulted in the elimination of over 280 Ukrainian personnel and 9 units of military equipment.

💥 High-precision missile attacks of Russian Aerospace Forces near Velikoye Artakovo (Nikolayev region), Novogrigorovka and Belaya Krinitsa (Kherson region) have resulted in the destruction of 3 pontoon crossings of the AFU over Ingulets river.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 9 AFU command posts, 63 artillery units at their firing positions, 173 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

◽️ 4 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Seversk and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as near Zaporozhye.

💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 2 airplanes of Ukrainian Air Force: 1 MiG-29 near Novogrodovka and 1 Su-24 near Sviridonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

