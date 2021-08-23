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The Federal Courts and Fourth Circuit US Court IGNORES THE LAW - Brian D Hill Interview/Statement
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190 views • August 23, 2021
The 13 minute statement from Brian D. Hill, formerly of USWGO Alternative News, makes it clear that the Federal Courts are IGNORING THE LAW. They are ignoring the Constitution. They are ignoring the U.S. Supreme Court. They are ignoring the Rules of the Court and the Laws of the Land.
The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina are engaging in a Judicial rebellion against the Law and Constitution. They are engaging in high treason and sedition.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Richmond, Virginia are engaging in a Judicial rebellion against the Law and Constitution. They are engaging in high treason and sedition.
Learn the truth why Brian D. Hill is being held hostage by FEDERAL THUGS.
https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/uswgo-held-hostage/
https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/2021/08/19/federal-appeals-court-ignores-the-law-throws-out-habeas-corpus-appeal-and-hazel-atlas-fraud-motions-appeal/
https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/
The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina are engaging in a Judicial rebellion against the Law and Constitution. They are engaging in high treason and sedition.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Richmond, Virginia are engaging in a Judicial rebellion against the Law and Constitution. They are engaging in high treason and sedition.
Learn the truth why Brian D. Hill is being held hostage by FEDERAL THUGS.
https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/uswgo-held-hostage/
https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/2021/08/19/federal-appeals-court-ignores-the-law-throws-out-habeas-corpus-appeal-and-hazel-atlas-fraud-motions-appeal/
https://justiceforuswgo.wordpress.com/
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