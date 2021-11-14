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Trump Just Released New Message Telling Americans Exactly How to Defeat Dems
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541 views • November 14, 2021
Donald Trump addressed the National Republican Congressional Committee's "countdown to majority" this week and brought the house down with a bold strategy to win big in 2022. During the event, the former President touched on a wide range of issues including the “upcoming red wave”, the future of the Republican party, the Republican agenda, and the Democrat’s insane spending bill.
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